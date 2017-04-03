– Anthem Media announced on Monday that Impact Wrestling will be simulcast on GameTV as well as Fight Network starting this week. The show will air new weekly episodes on GameTV starting with this Thursday as well as Fight Network, which will put it in 10 million homes across Canadian cable, satellite and IPTV systems at the same time as the U.S. premiere broadcast on Pop TV.

The announcement included the following synopsis for this week: “On this week’s highly anticipated edition of IMPACT Wrestling, former tag-team partners Davey Richards and Eddie Edwards will compete in a grueling Las Man Standing Match, where incapacitating your opponent to the point where they can not answer the referee’s 10-count is the only way to win this match. It is one of the most taxing matches there is. In addition to the main event grudge match, several fan favorites will be returning to the IMPACT Zone.”