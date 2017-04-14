– Wrestling Inc reports that several independent wrestling companies are taking big hits due to a recent change in YouTube policies. The site says that the video site’s tightening down on viewing restrictions has led to companies which rely on YouTube for revenue suffering financially.

As the site notes it, several companies have found success in terms of visibility by putting weekly shows on YouTube, which has allowed them to make money and expand their product. However, due to some controversies regarding non-wrestling videos posted to the service, large advertisers have backed out and Google (who own YouTube) has had to lay down the hammer regarding the viewing restrictions, particularly toward childtren and teens.

The changes are currently being slowly rolled out by Google and with channels having to reach a certain view count before monetization begins, several promotions have taken revenue hits. The site did not specify any specific companies being affected.