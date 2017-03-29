wrestling / News

Independent Wrestler Rude Boy Riley Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

March 29, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– According to the New York Post, independent wrestler Rude Boy Riley was arrested today on charges of Child Pornography. Police executed a search warrant this morning and discovered child pornography hoarded on his computer. He will face charges of promotion and possession of a sexual performance by a child.

Due to his arrest, Punk Pro Wrestling canceled his upcoming appearances.

Riley was part of a WWE tryout back in February.

article topics :

Rude Boy Riley, Larry Csonka

Loading...
comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading