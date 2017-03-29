– According to the New York Post, independent wrestler Rude Boy Riley was arrested today on charges of Child Pornography. Police executed a search warrant this morning and discovered child pornography hoarded on his computer. He will face charges of promotion and possession of a sexual performance by a child.

Due to his arrest, Punk Pro Wrestling canceled his upcoming appearances.

Due to circumstances James Rudeboy Riley is being pulled from this weeks events. This is only statement we have concerning it. — PunkProWrestling (@PunkProWrestlin) March 29, 2017

Riley was part of a WWE tryout back in February.