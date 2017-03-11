wrestling / News

Insane Championship Wrestling Fright Night Club Results 3.10.17: Trent Seven Victorious in Title Main Event

March 11, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

Credit: PWInsider

ICW Friday Night Fight Club on tour

Attendance: over 450, an extremely hot crowd

ICW ZeroG title match
Kenny Williams [c] defeats Davey Blaze

Stevie Boy defeats Jack Jester

Pete Dunne defeats Chris Renfrew
(this was Pete Dunne’s ICW debut)

ICW Tag Team title match
The Marauders (Mike Bird & Wild Boar) [c] defeat Ravie Davie & Danny Hope

Polo Promotions (Jackie Polo & Mark Coffey) defeat The Purge (Krobar & Stevie James)

Wolfgang defeats Aaron Echo

ICW World Heavyweight title match
Trent Seven [c] defeats Jordan Devlin

The next show is Saturday 11th March 2017 (tonight) at the Motion in Bristol (England)

article topics :

Insane Championship Wrestling, Trent Seven, Jeffrey Harris

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading