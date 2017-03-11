wrestling / News
Insane Championship Wrestling Fright Night Club Results 3.10.17: Trent Seven Victorious in Title Main Event
March 11, 2017 | Posted by
Credit: PWInsider
ICW Friday Night Fight Club on tour
Attendance: over 450, an extremely hot crowd
ICW ZeroG title match
Kenny Williams [c] defeats Davey Blaze
Stevie Boy defeats Jack Jester
Pete Dunne defeats Chris Renfrew
(this was Pete Dunne’s ICW debut)
ICW Tag Team title match
The Marauders (Mike Bird & Wild Boar) [c] defeat Ravie Davie & Danny Hope
Polo Promotions (Jackie Polo & Mark Coffey) defeat The Purge (Krobar & Stevie James)
Wolfgang defeats Aaron Echo
ICW World Heavyweight title match
Trent Seven [c] defeats Jordan Devlin
The next show is Saturday 11th March 2017 (tonight) at the Motion in Bristol (England)