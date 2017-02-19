Credit: PWInsider

Friday 17th February 2017, The Engine Rooms in Southampton (England)

ICW Friday Night Fight Club on tour

Attendance: around 250

Results of the show:

ICW ZeroG title match

Kenny Williams [c] defeats Josh Bodom to retain

Polo Promotions (Jackie Polo & Mark Coffey) defeat The Purge (Krobar & Stevie James)

ICW Women’s title match

Kay Lee Ray [c] defeats Nixon Newell to retain

Joe Coffey defeats Ravie Davie

Drew Galloway defeats Grado

Iestyn Rees defeats DCT

ICW Tag Team title match

The Marauders (Mike Bird & Wild Boar) [c] defeat Local Butchers (Joe Hendry & Sha Samuels) to

retain

Local Butchers are a brand new tag team

Wolfgang defeats Jack Jester

ICW World Heavyweight title match

Trent Seven [c] defeats Lionheart to retain

The match had been announced as a non-title match, but Trent Seven put his title on the line

The next show is tonight, Saturday 18 th February 2017 at the O2 Academy in Sheffield (England)

Friday 18th February 2017, O2 Academy in Sheffield (England)

ICW Friday Night Fight Club on tour

Attendance: around 250

Results of the show:

Ravie Davie defeats The Sam Barbour Experience

The Purge (Krobar & Stevie James) defeat Polo Promotions (Jackie Polo & Mark Coffey)

ICW Women’s title match

Kay Lee Ray [c] defeats Lana Austin to retain

Lionheart defeats DCT

Wolfgang defeats Grado

Joe Coffey defeats Sha Samuels

ICW ZeroG title match

Kenny Williams [c] defeats Zack Gibson to retain

Drew Galloway vs Jack Jester ended in a no contest

ICW World Heavyweight Title match

Trent Seven [c] defeats Joe Hendry to retain

The next show is tonight, Sunday 19th February 2017 at the O2 Ritz in Manchester (England)