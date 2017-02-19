wrestling / News
Insane Championship Wrestling Weekend Event Results: Trent Seven and Drew Galloway Were in Action
Credit: PWInsider
Friday 17th February 2017, The Engine Rooms in Southampton (England)
ICW Friday Night Fight Club on tour
Attendance: around 250
Results of the show:
ICW ZeroG title match
Kenny Williams [c] defeats Josh Bodom to retain
Polo Promotions (Jackie Polo & Mark Coffey) defeat The Purge (Krobar & Stevie James)
ICW Women’s title match
Kay Lee Ray [c] defeats Nixon Newell to retain
Joe Coffey defeats Ravie Davie
Drew Galloway defeats Grado
Iestyn Rees defeats DCT
ICW Tag Team title match
The Marauders (Mike Bird & Wild Boar) [c] defeat Local Butchers (Joe Hendry & Sha Samuels) to
retain
Local Butchers are a brand new tag team
Wolfgang defeats Jack Jester
ICW World Heavyweight title match
Trent Seven [c] defeats Lionheart to retain
The match had been announced as a non-title match, but Trent Seven put his title on the line
The next show is tonight, Saturday 18 th February 2017 at the O2 Academy in Sheffield (England)
Friday 18th February 2017, O2 Academy in Sheffield (England)
ICW Friday Night Fight Club on tour
Attendance: around 250
Results of the show:
Ravie Davie defeats The Sam Barbour Experience
The Purge (Krobar & Stevie James) defeat Polo Promotions (Jackie Polo & Mark Coffey)
ICW Women’s title match
Kay Lee Ray [c] defeats Lana Austin to retain
Lionheart defeats DCT
Wolfgang defeats Grado
Joe Coffey defeats Sha Samuels
ICW ZeroG title match
Kenny Williams [c] defeats Zack Gibson to retain
Drew Galloway vs Jack Jester ended in a no contest
ICW World Heavyweight Title match
Trent Seven [c] defeats Joe Hendry to retain
The next show is tonight, Sunday 19th February 2017 at the O2 Ritz in Manchester (England)