According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the tag title match at Slammiversary has some interesting politics behind it. Impact announced that El Hijo del Fantasma and Drago will be working Slammiversary; they are AAA/Lucha Underground talents. The original plan was that Konnan wouldn’t be working with anyone from AAA because his group (The Crash) are feuding with AAA. Konnan hasn’t said anything publicly so the feeling is that Impact smoothed out the situation. Lucha Underground either gave the ok or have changed their policy about not letting their talent appear on anyone else’s television since Drago and Fantasma have Lucha Underground contracts covering U.S. television. They will also be working the TV tapings after the PPV. Impact wants to bring in more AAA stars for their August tapings are still looking to put together a deal for co-branded live events with AAA.