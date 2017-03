According to squaredcirclesirens.com, STARDOM’s Io Shirai was at the WWE tryouts yesterday. It was reported last week that she was coming to the US and may sign with the company. Shirai has been STARDOM’s top star, and is considered by many to be one of the top women’s wrestlers in the business. It was also reported last week that STARDOM’s Kairi Hojo has signed a three-year deal with WWE and will report in April.