– Earlier today it was announced that the NXT brand would be running four dates in the UK in June. One interesting thing about the poster for the tour is that Shinsuke Nakamura is nowhere to be found on the promotional material. Nakamura tends to be the face of the brand, especially when it comes to the NXT touring brand, similar to the role Finn Balor filled before he was called up. While this is far from a confirmation that Nakamura will be on the main roster soon, there are already rumors that there will be the traditional post WrestleMania call ups. Nakamura is currently scheduled to challenge Bobby Roode for the NXT title at NXT Takeover: Orlando during WrestleMania weekend. You can see the poster below.

BREAKING: @WWENXT returns to the UK this June! Tickets available this Friday from 10am at https://t.co/VtH9dEXFtf pic.twitter.com/lnGcxrOrQU — WWE UK (@WWEUK) March 15, 2017