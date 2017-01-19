wrestling / News

ITV’s World of Sport Project Still Alive

January 19, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, ITV’s World of Sport project is still alive, as the rating was considered good enough to continue by network officials. They are waiting for the final green light, and then have to work on the dates of the first set of tapings; the studio they use is heavily booked for all kinds of programming. The plan is to tape on a schedule similar to TNA, doing a multi-day shoot and taping several episodes. You can read 411’s review of the debut here.

