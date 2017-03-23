– PWInsider has confirmed that ITV’s revival of World of Sport is greenlit. The site reports that an official announcement is coming in the next twenty-four hours and an official press conference will take place in London on Monday. The site also says that Jeff Jarrett is heading to the UK for the weekend and Impact Wrestling (or Anthem Media) may be involved with the series.

The new series will revive the World of Sport name, which was an anthology series that ran for two decades years on ITV in the UK. The show regularly featured wrestling from Europe. The initial pilot for the series revival aired on New Year’s Eve 2016 with a two-hour broadcast featuring commentary from Jim Ross and Alex Shane, with talent that included Grado, Dave Mastiff, Danny Hope, Kenny Williams, Sam Bailey, CJ Banks, Mark and Joe Coffey, Rampage, Ashton Smith, Viper Kimberly Benson, Alexis Rose, El Ligero and Zack Gibson among others.