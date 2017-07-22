In an interview with USA Today, Ivory spoke about her time in GLOW and how accurate Netflix’s series of the same name was when depicting the promotion. Here are highlights:

On Netflix’s GLOW: “I thought it was a perfect thing to make a show from. As far as telling our story and whether it was true to life, I thought they made a good mix. … I’m glad it’s not a documentary because it’s probably going to be way more entertaining with the really good writers and producers who put it together.”

On GLOW’s popularity: “I understand it now because I worked with the best of the best, but I didn’t get at first that people have an extreme passion for wrestling and the wrestlers. The fans are really intimately connected with each wrestler. I also think that anything that has a collection of women, there will be a sisterhood that people will relate to whether they are guys or girls. There is a power to sisterhood. I also have come to learn that we had a large gay population that appreciates GLOW. In the mid-1980s, there wasn’t a representation of gayness on television. Our glitter and our goofiness and our great costumes made in Vegas; the cheekiness and campiness of the show, it turns out little boys who were gay coveted our act. I went on one of the GLOW cruises last February and all the fans were gay guys. We had so much fun together. That was a new education to me.”

On how she got hired by WWE: “They needed someone who looked good in a dress and could take a bump or two or three.”

On her thoughts of the WWE at the time: “Everybody got fired or left and all the boobie girls came in and everything was very embarrassing, I thought. At one point, the wrestling girls population referred to the GLOW girls, but at least we were falling down and trying to do legitimate wrestling. We didn’t have any legit training. I don’t think they wanted the Divas Search girls to have any training. They wanted them to look sexy and stupid, unfortunately. A lot of those girls later on went to get trained and do great things in the wrestling world. I’m not badmouthing them. They were just put in a situation that was unfair.”

On the women’s revolution: “They’re wrestling. They are entertaining to me now. A few of them had different types of bodies. I was very pleased to see that things have come far, far away from the Diva Search days where it was, ‘Let’s have a bunch of girls in bikinis flop around and look stupid so the public can vote them on or off the show.'”