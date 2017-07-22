wrestling / News
Ivory Talks About How Accurate Netflix’s GLOW Was
In an interview with USA Today, Ivory spoke about her time in GLOW and how accurate Netflix’s series of the same name was when depicting the promotion. Here are highlights:
On Netflix’s GLOW: “I thought it was a perfect thing to make a show from. As far as telling our story and whether it was true to life, I thought they made a good mix. … I’m glad it’s not a documentary because it’s probably going to be way more entertaining with the really good writers and producers who put it together.”
On GLOW’s popularity: “I understand it now because I worked with the best of the best, but I didn’t get at first that people have an extreme passion for wrestling and the wrestlers. The fans are really intimately connected with each wrestler. I also think that anything that has a collection of women, there will be a sisterhood that people will relate to whether they are guys or girls. There is a power to sisterhood. I also have come to learn that we had a large gay population that appreciates GLOW. In the mid-1980s, there wasn’t a representation of gayness on television. Our glitter and our goofiness and our great costumes made in Vegas; the cheekiness and campiness of the show, it turns out little boys who were gay coveted our act. I went on one of the GLOW cruises last February and all the fans were gay guys. We had so much fun together. That was a new education to me.”
On how she got hired by WWE: “They needed someone who looked good in a dress and could take a bump or two or three.”
On her thoughts of the WWE at the time: “Everybody got fired or left and all the boobie girls came in and everything was very embarrassing, I thought. At one point, the wrestling girls population referred to the GLOW girls, but at least we were falling down and trying to do legitimate wrestling. We didn’t have any legit training. I don’t think they wanted the Divas Search girls to have any training. They wanted them to look sexy and stupid, unfortunately. A lot of those girls later on went to get trained and do great things in the wrestling world. I’m not badmouthing them. They were just put in a situation that was unfair.”
On the women’s revolution: “They’re wrestling. They are entertaining to me now. A few of them had different types of bodies. I was very pleased to see that things have come far, far away from the Diva Search days where it was, ‘Let’s have a bunch of girls in bikinis flop around and look stupid so the public can vote them on or off the show.'”