I am not a Dragon Gate expert by any stretch. I only started following it regularly last year, and even then I ended up watching too much in too short a time span and burning myself out on the style somewhat, so there was still a lot of significant stuff I ended up missing. But I want to write more about wrestling that I think is really really good, and at their best I think Dragon Gate offer the most deliriously fun pro wrestling in the world, so this year I’m going to try and follow along at a reasonable pace, and review the shows. This is just a disclaimer in case I make a daft factual error at any point or am ignorant towards the history of the promotion- I’m still very much in the learning process myself. But I will do my best! I’m relying on iheartdg.com for promo transcriptions, a magnificent, utterly vital resource that everyone following Dragon Gate should visit on the regular.

1- Jimmyz (Genki Horiguchi, Jimmy Kagetora & Jimmy Kanda) vs. Over Generation (Gamma & Punch Tominaga) & Hyo Watanabe

A smorgasbord of veterans to open the show! I remembered Genki Horiguchi from his Ring of Honor appearances in the mid/late noughties, and was startled to discover upon diving into Dragon Gate that he now spearheaded a faction of established guys that for some reason had all renamed themselves ‘Jimmy.’ Over Generation are CIMA’s group, and Hyo Watanabe is an extremely promising newcomer who only had his first match in 2016.

Everyone gets their signature spots into this one. Gamma drools water on poor Jimmy Kanda, while Genki Horiguchi pulls a streamer from the ring all the way up the ramp, and then lets it go to snap it back in Hyo Watanabe’s face. Punch Tominaga rampages around the ring with his hands in his pockets and uses his head a lot as a battering ram. He’s mostly an oddball physical comedy guy who I don’t find especially funny. Otherwise, this is a very fun opener. None of the guys in this match are close to Dragon Gate’s best, but everyone on the roster is so well versed in the company’s distinctive lucharesu on amphetamines style that they can run through a fine, zippy six man as if it were nothing. It all culminates in the sort of frantic and fluid finishing stretch that Dragon Gate is renowned for, and ends with Kagetora polishing off Punch Tominaga with the Genkonitteki (sort of a spinning pump handle slam into a piledriver). *** 1/4.

2- Over Generation (Eita & Takehiro Yamamura) vs. VerserK (El Lindaman & T-Hawk)

Eita is the Open the Brave Gate Champion, which is Dragon Gate’s secondary singles title. Takehiro Yamamura is a 21 year old up and comer who has recently come under fire from some veterans for not quite living up to his potential. VerserK are Dragon Gate’s main heel faction, and Lindaman and T-Hawk are two relatively new recruits.

This one gets quite heated early on, with Yamamura getting understandably peeved after T-Hawk throws him into the ring post. He throws Hawk into the front row as a receipt! Much of this match trundles along at a disappointingly slow pace, and struggles to establish much of a rhythm. The action picks up once Yamamura has made a hot tag to Eita, as we go into the usual manic finishing stretch, with everyone zooming in and out of the ring. It’s a really good time as always and strengthens the match considerably. Runt of the VerserK litter Mondai Ryu makes a big impact by scampering up onto the apron and hurling powder in the face of Eita! This allows El Lindaman to turn Eita inside out with a German Suplex, and then a Bridging Tiger Suplex keeps him down for the three count! ***. This got good by the end.

Post match, Lindaman taunts Eita and challenges him to an Open the Brave Gate championship match. Eita accepts, but warns him he’ll come up short.

3- Ben-K & Kotoka vs. Don Fujii & Masaaki Mochizuki

Fujii and Mochizuki are a couple of surly forty-somethings that have formed an informal alliance centred around kicking the shit out of young people. Ben-Kei is one of the newest Dragon Gate roster members and so seems ripe for a kicking. Kotoka’s hardly a veteran himself. He was a low ranking member of VerserK but has recently left and gone to war with them.

Ben-K goes toe to toe with Don Fujii at the start, exchanging chops and then mowing him down with a shoulder block. Kotoka tags in but has a much tougher time with the veterans. Fujii refuses to even acknowledge that his chops exist! The tone of the match up to this point has been relatively light, but then Mochizuki and Fujii start beating on Kotoka on the floor and things get more intense. Kotoka eats a bunch of Mochizuki’s notoriously nasty kicks and just fighting spirits his way through the pain! Ben-Kei continues to impress, absorbing some more Mochizuki kicks and then just suddenly dead lifting him with a gutwrench suplex. The young lads have caused Fujii and Mochizuki a headache, but they can’t quite translate it into a win, with Mochizuki flooring Kotoka with a high kick for the three count. *** 1/4. More fun wrestling! The action itself was the most low-tech on the card so far, but it was really rewarding to see Ben-K and Kotoka go toe to toe with Fujii and Mochizuki and give them something to think about.

Mochizuki tells Ben-K and Kotoka that while they clearly have potential, they’re not going to get anywhere with losing efforts like that one. He lets them know that should they ever need guidance from him and Don Fujii, they will be there to offer it. Ben-K thanks them.

4- Big R Shimizu & Kaito Ishida vs. VerserK (Cyber Kong & Shingo Takagi)

Shingo Takagi is the undisputed leader of VerserK and essentially the ace of Dragon Gate. He’s a four time Open the Dream Gate Champion (Dragon Gate’s main singles belt), his most recent run ending at the Kobe Pro Wrestling Festival in July at the hands of YAMATO. This was particularly embarrassing for Shingo because he’d recently driven YAMATO from VerserK, having spent the first half of the year engaged in a power struggle with him. Despite this setback, Shingo remains one of the most dangerous competitors in Dragon Gate, and VerserK its most imposing stable. Cyber Kong is a Dragon Gate lifer and a loyal masked henchman for VerserK. Big R Shimizu is young and chunky and a consistent threat in the Dragon Gate midcard. Kaito Ishida debuted in 2015 and I consistently get him muddled up with Takehiro Yamamura.

There’s an intriguing dynamic to this match because the other three wrestlers aren’t in Shingo’s league in terms of importance. There are several spots where Shimizu and Ishida get to go 50/50 with Shingo but, particularly for Ishida, it feels like it’s their privilege. Unsurprisingly, it’s Ishida playing face in peril. Shimizu and Cyber Kong have a couple of nifty little power exchanges, which makes this match stand out all the more from the earlier tag bouts. There’s a really nice run where Kong and Shingo are just blitzing Ishida with offense but he keeps finding a way to kick out of the pinfalls. A flash roll up comes so close to securing a gigantic upset! But then Ishida just charges into the Pumping Bomber lariat. And kicks out of that as well! A Half Boston rab finally puts him away. ** 3/4. This suffered badly from the gulf in class between Shingo and his opponents. Much of the match felt like an exhibition, a predator quietly toying with his prey before dispatching them on his own time. The final run between Shingo and Ishida alleviated that problem to a great extent but this was still the weakest match on the card thus far.

5- CIMA & Dragon Kid vs. Tribe Vanguard (Kzy & Yosuke Santa Maria)

CIMA and Dragon Kid are two of the biggest stars in Dragon Gate’s history, and the current Open the Twin Gate Champions- Dragon Gate’s tag belts. The titles aren’t on the line here, though. Tribe Vanguard are Dragon Gate’s top fan favourite faction. Kzy and Yosuke are not my favourites- Kzy is this irritatingly upbeat, zany fellow who likes to bust a move, and Yosuke has this crossdressing exotico gimmick which is mostly an excuse for her to molest people to the cheers of the crowd. When she dials back that aspect of her character she’s a pretty great underdog, in fairness.

Yosuke clamps a headlock on Dragon Kid and then rubs his head into her breasts. CIMA and Kzy have a really great, quick sequence, and then Yosuke’s back in knocking Dragon Gate down with her butt. And then there’s a spot where Kzy just pushes Dragon Kid’s face into Maria’s arse. Once the match heats up and Maria’s hijinks stop becoming the absolute focal point of the match, the action becomes predictably great. Dragon Kid, in his early forties, is still astonishingly crisp and snappy in his execution, and positively glides around the ring. He still carries himself like a ‘kid,’ despite his veteran status, and I mean that as a compliment; he has all the energy and vulnerability of a younger wrestler and it makes him so compelling to watch. DK takes down Kzy with his ever impressive super huracanrana, with Kzy perched on the shoulders of CIMA on the top rope and Dragon Kid flying high to meet him. Then, out of nowhere, Yosuke Santa Maria spikes Dragon with the Neraiuchi (a crucifix roll-up, but where the person receiving it is really dumped on their head hard) and that gets the win! ***. Too much of the match was just Santa Maria being creepy, and her sudden win curtailed the match just as it seemed to be kicking into a higher gear. Having said that, the manner of her win was a fun surprise, and efficiently positions her and Kzy as Twin Gate contenders.

Post match, Santa Maria challenges CIMA to a tag title match. CIMA accepts but promises to stop YSK and Kzy’s momentum, allowing Over Generation to focus on supporting Gamma’s quest for the Open the Dream Gate Championship.

6- Jimmy Susumu, Ryo Jimmy Saito & Masato Yoshino vs. Tribe Vanguard (BxB Hulk & YAMATO) & Naruki Doi

Susumu Yokosuka and Ryo Saito, two of Dragon Gate’s most respected competitors, are currently fronting the Jimmyz faction and have shoehorned ‘Jimmy’ into their ring names. As I mentioned earlier, I do not understand why they have done this. YAMATO is the current Open the Dream Gate Champion, and defended the belt against Naruki Doi just a couple of weeks prior at Christmas Day’s ‘Final Gate’ PPV. The relationship betwen YAMATO and Doi is tense to say the least, as Doi orchestrated YAMATO’s ejection from VerserK alongside Shingo, only to later be forced from the group himself. There’s respect between YAMATO and Doi, but also a lot of distrust.

BxB Hulk is one of the most graceful wrestlers in the whole world. He’s like liquid! Masato Yoshino, meanwhile is one of the fastest, and just blitzes around the ring. BxB Hulk and Ryo Saito take turns getting worked over by their opponents. While the pace is fairly methodical in these formative stages there’s always something going on, and as you’d expect we’re treated to some nifty, intricate double teams as well. It’s particularly enjoyable to watch Hulk try and fend off the Jimmyz, because he’s so athletic he can find ways of squirming his way free from even three on one attacks. YAMATO kicks things up a notch by wiping out all his opponents with a somersault tope to the floor! Let the chaos commence! Everyone starts flying in and out of the ring and exchanging hyper cool counters and counter counters at a breakneck pace, convincing proof that Dragon Gate is the absolute best. There is also a bit where YAMATO and Susumu try and pull each other’s trunks down. Doi comes within a millisecond of pinning Hulk off Doi-Fives and a Sliding Bakatare Kick, but his teammates make the save at the death. There’s a cool moment where Yokosuka kicks a standing Hulk so hard in the corner that his body folds in half and he ends up flipping head over heels onto the top turnbuckle! Most of the action I won’t even attempt to transcribe because it’s so quick. It’s BxB Hulk that falls victim to the pace in the end though, as The Jimmyz blitz him with a train of offense, culminating in Yoshino submitting him with the Sol Naciente (straight jacket triangle choke). *** 3/4. This didn’t quite cut loose at the end the way the best Dragon Gate six mans do, but the combination of chaos and pretty moves was there and it was the best match of the show quite comfortably.

Post match, YAMATO chastises BxB Hulk for losing two matches in a row, and says he needs to have a fire lit underneath him. Naruki Doi is altogether more chill about things and consoles Hulk- you win some, you lose some. Intriguing…

