Jack Swagger Added to WrestleCon, Terry Funk Withdraws

March 28, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WrestleCon has had a couple of changes to its lineup. WWE alumnus Jack Swagger announced on Twitter that he’s joined the lineup to sign on Friday and Saturday, while the WrestleCon Twitter account announced that Terry Funk is pulling out due to health reasons. WrestleCon noted that all all refunds for preorder tickets for Funk’s appearance will be issued within 24 hours.

On behalf of 411, our hopes for a quick recovery for Funk. WrestleCon takes place from Friday through Sunday in Orlando.

