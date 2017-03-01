– Jack Swagger has left WWE. The former World champion revealed during an appearance on Chael Sonnen’s Beyond the Fight podcast that he asked for his release, as he felt he wasn’t getting the proper opportunities, and was granted it. Swagger has been with WWE since 2006 and won the World Championship in 2009.

“As of yesterday, I asked for my release from WWE,” Swagger said. “It’s still kind of an ongoing process right now. Basically, it came down to contract negotiations. We were way off. They didn’t value me at what I thought I was valued at…They weren’t giving me the opportunity to make the full amount of income I could for my family, so when you put it like that … it’s time to go.”

As of now, Swagger is still listed among “Current Superstars” on the WWE.com roster page.