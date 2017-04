– Former WWE Superstar Jack Swagger has been announced for the upcoming Southside Wrestling event on July 1. You can check out the announcement on Swagger working the event on Twitter below.

It's official – @RealJackSwagger is coming to Southside . @GCTStevenage get ready , July 1st he is coming ! https://t.co/dHEExaiAN1 — Southside Wrestling (@SouthsideWE) April 9, 2017