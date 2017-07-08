wrestling / News
Jake Roberts Critiques WWE’s Booking and Current Product in Interview, Slams Booking of Roman Reigns
July 8, 2017 | Posted by
– Bill Bhatti of Dirty Sheets recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts for DS/247. You can listen to some audio for the interview below. During the interview Jake Roberts had a number of criticisms of the current WWE product and booking. Roberts also commented on Roman Reigns’ booking, saying, “It’s not that hard to book a babyface guys.” (via Wrestlezone.com).