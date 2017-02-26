– WWE Hall of Famer Jake The Snake Roberts recently appeared on Eric Bischoff’s Bischoff on Wrestling podcast, and the two discussed Roberts having a segment similar to Roddy Piper’s Piper’s Pit, which was The Snake Pit. You can read their exchange on the segment below:

Eric Bischoff: You ended up with a version of Piper’s Pit called The Snake Pit. Roddy Piper, bless his soul, did that create any heat with Roddy? He could be a little territorial.

Jake Roberts: Yeah, yeah, he was a little schizo at times. I don’t know that it did. It may have. I was never around Roddy much of the time. He was a big time loner because he was always worried that somebody was coming for his job. I was never worried somebody was coming after my job. I did The Snake Pit for a period of time. I didn’t really enjoy it because, for me, I wasn’t selfish enough to have that. Roddy was a guy where you gave him the Pit and he went out there and made it about him. He came out getting his hand raised in those things and a push out of it for him. I, myself, felt obligated to help everybody. As far as a vehicle that helped push me up the ladder? I don’t think it really helped me much.