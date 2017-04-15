– Jake Roberts recently spoke with the Roman Show (transcript via wrestlezone.com), here are the highlights…

On what he told Roman Reigns regarding the current heel heat he receives: “Enjoy it,” he said. “Why in God’s name would you try to change what the masses want? Let them hate just pay me while you are doing it. Pull hair eye gauge do what you have to do.”

On Diamond Dallas Page’s induction to the Hall of Fame and his documentary, “The Resurrection of Jake the Snake”, streaming on Netflix. He talked about sharing his story: “It sucked,” he said. “The good thing from what I’ve been told this is the second best resurrection.”