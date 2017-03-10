– Jake Roberts recently spoke with Sports Illustrated, here are the highlights…

On wanting to Help Randy Orton: “Randy Orton has a lot of going for him. He’s just missing that last little piece. I would love to spend time with him and see if I could help him. I’ve offered that before, and no one replied, so there you go. It hurts because I love the business and I want to give back to it. It’s a damn shame that I reached out and didn’t hear anything, it made me sick to my stomach.”

On Bray Wyatt Losing His Character: “It’s great that Bray is champion, but my worry is that they’re pulling him away from his character. The people were chanting, ‘You deserve it!’ to him on Smackdown after he won the title. Is that a chant for a heel? Hell no, but that’s just the nature of the business these days. Bray needs to do something really nasty, and now is the time. He needs to be the one to do something crude and wrong.”