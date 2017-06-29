– James Storm spoke with USA Today for a new interview. Highlights are below:

On how he has prepared for the strap match: “We did a thing where they handcuffed me to the ring rope and ripped my shirt off and strapped me 33 times and you can see the welts. These are the kinds of matches when you have to man up and take it. There is no dodging around it and getting around it. You just have to take it like a man.”

On the origins of ‘Sorry About Your Damn Luck’: “It came from my mom. She used to say that to me all the time. If I’d want something, she would say, ‘Sorry about your luck.’ Over the years, as I got older, she threw in the damn, around once I was about 15. When I started wrestling, they were like, ‘You need a catch phrase.’ I was like, ‘Alright I’m going to take that one.’ Hopefully, my mom don’t want any money from me. (laughs)”

On fan reaction after speculation about him being this year’s Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame inductee: “I think everybody jumped the gun on it. … I really wouldn’t want to go into the Hall of Fame because I’m still wrestling. To me, if you go into the Hall of Fame, it means you’re winding down or out of the business and I don’t plan on doing either one. It was giving my point of view on the Hall of Fame, not saying that I’m being inducted into it. It would be a slap in the face if they announced it on Facebook and not on their TV program like they have everyone else.”