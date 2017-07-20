According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jason Jordan was told about the storyline with Kurt Angle last week. The feeling is that the decision to go with Jordan over Gable for the spot is at least partially a rib on Angle to play off of his past of dating African American women. WWE even used that as an angle years ago when Angle had the hots for Sharmell Sullivan while doing a program with Booker T. Jordan is the physically bigger of the two, but Gable was the better wrestler and stronger personality. Many feel he was the key in getting the team over after Jordan struggled in NXT for years prior to the pairing.