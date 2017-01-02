– Jay Lethal spoke with ComicBook.com for a new interview, confirming that he’s re-signed with ROH and more. Some highlights are below:

On his new ROH deal: “Yes, that is true. You guys are the first people to ask me that straight out, therefore this is the first time I’m answering it straight out. Yes, I did just sign a 2 year deal with Ring of Honor. I’m here to stay.”

On WWE’s recent signings and ROH’s commitment to their roster: “There’s a huge influx of guys going to the WWE right now and Ring of Honor is realizing that if they want to get any bigger they have to make sure that their guys are going to stick around.”

On whether he talked with WWE: “No, I really had no real contact with them. Especially since my contract with Ring of Honor never officially ended before I re-signed. So, we weren’t allowed to talk with each other until the contract runs out, so no, not really.”