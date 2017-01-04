– ComicBook.com recently interviewed ROH star Jay Lethal. Below are some highlights.

Lethal on having more creative freedom in ROH: “I have a lot more freedom here in ROH than I ever did in TNA. The in-ring promos alone. In fact in TNA, the only time I was allowed to cut a live promo with a live audience was my stint with Ric Flair, which was amazing, but to throw me out there for the first time you ever gave me a chance was risky, but it worked out. In Ring of Honor I get a lot more freedom, a lot more people willing to listen to my ideas.”

On possibly going to WWE: “My dad asked me a few years [ago], ‘if you don’t make it to the WWE, I think that you have made it in wrestling in general. You have an action figure, you’ve been able to purchase a home with your wrestling money. People all around the world know you. You can travel to a different country and people want to meet you. They want to shake your hand. They want to talk to you. You’ve made it!’ And I agree with him 100%. Once you get into the wrestling business, I think once you step behind the curtain you get to see a lot of things you didn’t get to see as a fan, therefor your dream kind of changes. Am I saying that my dream along time ago wasn’t to make it to the WWE, of course! They shaped my love for professional wrestling. My dream as I got older … I am extremely happy where I am right now.”