JBL and Ron Simmons To Induct Teddy Long Into WWE Hall of Fame

March 17, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

WWE has announced that JBL and Ron Simmons will induct Teddy Long into the WWE Hall of Fame. The ceremony happens on March 31 at 8 PM ET and airs live on the WWE Network.

JBL told WWE.com: “It’s an incredible honor. I’ve always thought that inducting someone into the WWE Hall of Fame is one of the greatest privileges you can get because it’s the honor of a lifetime for the person going in. We rode thousands and thousands of miles together for years – me, Ron, Teddy and Godfather in one car. It’s real special. Ron’s in the Hall of Fame, Godfather’s in the Hall of Fame, and now Teddy is, too. I’m the only one left. Teddy Long is a groundbreaker. He worked his way up from the ring crew to become the manager of one of the greatest tag teams of all time in Doom. He was a referee and became one of the most colorful general managers ever. Teddy Long has done it all. If there’s anybody deserving of going into the WWE Hall of Fame, it’s him.

