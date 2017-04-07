– During a recent AMA, former WWE ring announcer Justin Roberts spoke about JBL being a bully backstage in WWE and that JBL had a crew of guys that terrorized people. Roberts spoke about having his passport stolen on an overseas trip, stating the following…

“He had a group. He was like the leader, and he pretty much had a cabinet, just like on TV. They followed him and did what he asked. It was him vs. ‘the new guys’ He had taken my passport out of my bag, and the next tour I guarded it with my life. On the flight back, Orlando Jordan told me he would watch my back and I should go to the gift shop. I didn’t take his advice. I also remember being told I had to bring beer to the guys on the plane, but I got out of that, luckily.”

– JBL posted the following on Twitter, claiming that he didn’t do it and that anyone could have done it because Roberts was hated by the whole crew…