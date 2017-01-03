– During last night’s debut of the WWE Network’s Bring It To The Table (transcript credit prowrestlingsheet.com), JBL sounded off on fans who want Raw to go back to two hours…

“You gotta understand this, it’s not gonna happen. TV contracts. The three major markets of the United States, U.K. and India all run till September and December of 2019.” WWE makes $173 million dollars off television revenue during that time. By far the most out of anything else on the balance sheet. They make about $137 million off the network, they make about $106 million off live events, the rest of it is under $50 million each. So when you have $173 million, that’s the biggest driver of revenue for WWE, and you wanna take out one-hour. That third hour of Raw brings a huge amount of revenue.”