A press release was sent out today announcing that Jeff Hardy will hold a CD release after party for his band PEROXWHY?GEN and their new album Precession of the Equinoxes. The event happens on July 17 at The Valentine in Nashville, Tennessee after that evening’s episode of RAW. Doors ope at 10 PM. Bigg Vinny and Jared Blake will perform before Hardy takes the stage at 11 PM. It’s open to those who are 21 years or older. You can buy tickets for $15 here.