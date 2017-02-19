wrestling
Jeff Hardy vs. Sami Callihan Featured At Today’s PWX Event
February 19, 2017
PWX will hold their “Rise of a Champion” event in Carrabus, North Carolina today at 4 PM. It will stream live at www.HighspotsWrestlingNetwork.com and on the Roku app. The HWN service is $9.99 per month. The lineup includes:
*PWX champion Man Scout Jake Manning vs. X-16 winner Anthony Henry.
*PWX iTV champ James Drake vs. Elijah Evans IV with Tommy Thomas.
*PWX Tag Team champions The Ugly Ducklings vs. The Bruiserweights.
*Queens of Combat Showcase Match: Taeler Hendrix vs Su Yung.
*Jeff Hardy vs. Sami Callihan.
*Revolt! vs The Carnies.
Opportunity Knocks Ladder Match: Tracer X vs Jason Cade vs Colby Corino vs Chip Day vs Darius Lockhart.
*The Guvnor Martin Stone Returns.
You can find more information here.