PWX will hold their “Rise of a Champion” event in Carrabus, North Carolina today at 4 PM. It will stream live at www.HighspotsWrestlingNetwork.com and on the Roku app. The HWN service is $9.99 per month. The lineup includes:

*PWX champion Man Scout Jake Manning vs. X-16 winner Anthony Henry.

*PWX iTV champ James Drake vs. Elijah Evans IV with Tommy Thomas.

*PWX Tag Team champions The Ugly Ducklings vs. The Bruiserweights.

*Queens of Combat Showcase Match: Taeler Hendrix vs Su Yung.

*Jeff Hardy vs. Sami Callihan.

*Revolt! vs The Carnies.

Opportunity Knocks Ladder Match: Tracer X vs Jason Cade vs Colby Corino vs Chip Day vs Darius Lockhart.

*The Guvnor Martin Stone Returns.

You can find more information here.