According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jeff Jarrett is changing the TNA taping schedule to make the tapings less of a marathon for the talent. Jarrett’s plan is to do four days of taping and shoot six episodes of Impact at each taping, so they aren’t as far out of date by the end of the tapings. The previous plan was to tape 4 times a year, taping upwards of 12 episodes at each set of tapings.