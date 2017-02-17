In a post on social media, it was announced that Jeff Jarrett and Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm are in the UK for meetings about TNA. It’s believed that they’re for live events in the area, along with a possible partnership with ITV (which aired the World of Sports pilot). ITV has reportedly been trying to get regular wrestling programming for some time now.

Today #ImpactWrestling President @EdNordholm and @RealJeffJarrett are in London, England for meetings, media and more. Stay tuned for more! pic.twitter.com/iBQZtaf8bM — IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 17, 2017