Jeff Jarrett and TNA President at CRASH Lucha Event
February 26, 2017 | Posted by
– Jeff Jarrett and TNA President Ed Nordholm were in attendance at Saturday night’s CRASH Lucha Libre show. CRASH is a Mexican promotion that has Konnan as its head booker; the show was in Tijuana, Mexico. You can see tweets by Nordholm and Jarrett below:
Voyage of discovery continues in Tijuana with luchadores @TheEliDrake @RealJeffJarrett @karenjarrett @fightnet @IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/rMFCnElQXl
— Ed Nordholm (@EdNordholm) February 26, 2017
Showtime is soon… @GFWWrestling @IMPACTWRESTLING RT @esteban33155984: @Konnan5150 @RealJeffJarrett pic.twitter.com/IjYiF3k341
— Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) February 26, 2017