Jeff Jarrett and TNA President at CRASH Lucha Event

February 26, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– Jeff Jarrett and TNA President Ed Nordholm were in attendance at Saturday night’s CRASH Lucha Libre show. CRASH is a Mexican promotion that has Konnan as its head booker; the show was in Tijuana, Mexico. You can see tweets by Nordholm and Jarrett below:

