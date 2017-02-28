wrestling / News
Jeff Jarrett Comments on Galloway & the Hardys Leaving TNA
– TNA Chief Creative Officer Jeff Jarrett posted the following on Twitter, commenting on the departures of Drew Galloway and The Hardys…
(1)For the record, it's @IMPACTWRESTLING 's corporate policy not to make any comments on talent contractual matters….
— Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) February 28, 2017
(2) I personally wish nothing but continued success for @JEFFHARDYBRAND @MATTHARDYBRAND @GallowaySpeaks . All three of them are fantastic…
— Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) February 28, 2017
(3) talent and wherever they land they will obviously do very well. Wrestling business can be tough at times, but one thing is for sure…
— Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) February 28, 2017
(4)…the business is ALWAYS changing! Ready for @UniversalORL and can't wait for Thursday! #MIGA
— Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) February 28, 2017