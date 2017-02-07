– Dave Meltzer noted on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that the next few weeks could be interesting for TNA. Jeff Jarrett is pretty much in charge at this time. He is working for Konnan’s CRASH promotion in Mexico later this month. It appears that they are doing business going forward. There is some frustration from Jarrett in regards to TNA’s new owners, Anthem, as Jarrett thought that there would be new people involved with the company. There is a feeling that while Anthem spent money to buy out Billy Corgan, that they are trying not to spend money, and possibly even cut back on talent.

– The next set of tapings should see a change in creative, as the last set went along with the established creative. John Gaburick is still with the company, but is said to be out of the picture. Some guys may be getting new pushes, and some maybe phased out.