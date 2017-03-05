Jeff Jarrett has reportedly met with an executive from Spike TV about possibly returning Impact Wrestling to the network. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Spike TV senior vice president and executive producer Scott Fishman was at today’s Impact taping and met with Jarrett about a variety of topics. A possible return to the network in the US was among those topics discussed.

Fishman was an executive producer for Bellator on Spike, as well as an EP on the Kimbo Slice: One of a Kind documentary. Fishman was heavily involved in developing Impact in the show’s early days.

There’s no word on how talks went between the two, nor what it may mean for Pop TV’s contract with Impact. Impact Wrestling is returning to Spike TV in the UK starting in April, and PWS reports that several promos for the UK debut were shot during the weekend.