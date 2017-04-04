– Thomas Feaheny recently interviewed Jeff Jarrett last week on Impact Wrestling’s upcoming collaboration with World of Sport. Below are some highlights (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Jarrett on TNA teaming up with World of Sport: “It is surreal, I’m very pleased and thankful, it is such a prestigious brand, it started in the 1965 to 1985, it is such an iconic brand, it will make a hell of a tag team,” Jarrett said. “The British independent scene is the hottest in the world, we couldn’t be more excited, some Impact stars will be a part of it, it really is exciting for us.”

On his return to Impact: “I would never have dreamed of a return, we are on the verge of the 15th anniversary of the company and online wise the stats I have got back for the digital growth is staggering, it’s very exciting. Our roster from top to bottom with faces of the past and future, it is great to see what we are doing with the company.”