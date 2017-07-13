– Here are some more highlights (via Wrestling Inc) from Jeff Jarrett’s GFW Impact media call on Wednesday:

On James Storm missing the recent Impact tapings: “Well, the post-Slammiversary Impact tapings, James had a head injury. I kind of think the doctors although they, that’s James and James will always be James. The doctors have different opinions.”

On if GFW has reached out to CM Punk: “No, CM Punk, to my knowledge, no conversations that I’ve certainly had. But also…my understanding he’s signed to a UFC situation and that’s where his energy is heading. Unbelievable talent. And I’ve said it when it first came out, hats off to the guy to step into that Octagon. Win, lose or draw, he’s a winner in my book for chasing his dreams.”