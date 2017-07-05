– Jeff Jarrett spoke with Busted Open Radio for a new interview. Highlights are below:

On changing the company name to GFW and dropping TNA: “If you confuse them, you lose them. This re-brand is not going to happen overnight.”

On their upcoming house shows: “We’re gonna bring our A game. You’re gonna see our top stars and we’re working on getting AAA and Pro Wrestling NOAH talent on this tour.”