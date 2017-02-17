The Sun recently interviewed TNA’s Jeff Jarrett. He talked about working on the business side for TNA and more. Below are some highlights.

Jarrett’s thoughts on the UK wrestling scene: “It’s the hottest scene in the world, without question. It’s something that is not a surprise to me as I saw it several years ago. There were independent promotions that were doing things right but it takes a while to come into place. But it’s the hottest scene in the world, the talent is here and it is high on the agenda of myself and Ed, the president of Anthem Wrestling. We’ve got our work cut out, but it’s exciting to energize and the UK is a top priority for us.”

What he thinks about Matt Hardy’s success: “I prefer to call it match-making or booking, because Matt, Jeff and ‘Broken Brilliance’ – they are the creators of that. You just have to put them in positions and let them run with it. I think that’s part of the magic of our business is that we don’t really write stories but document them. Matt Hardy has reinvented himself in a unique way, and with Jeremy Borash and how it is edited, it is groundbreaking and it is revolutionizing different story aspects. When you look down in history, whether it was The Rock or Stone Cold, they are the perfect example that you can be given the ball, but you then have to run with it. Matt was given the ball, and he ran with it.”

On returning to Impact: “Being back with Impact wrestling, I couldn’t be happier for those guys, but from a professional and business side, it energizes me so much to find the next AJ Styles, the next Bobby Roode, the next Samoa Joe. And at Impact, that’s a big part of what we are doing. From the corporate side to the in-ring product, it’s a restructure, a reorganization, and we want to make Impact great again.”