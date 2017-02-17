– TNA’s Jeff Jarrett and Ed Nordholm recently took part in a Q&A session on the Impact Wrestling UK Facebook page earlier today. You can check out a full video of the Q&A session below. Below is also a recap of the Q&A session (via PWInsider).

* Jarrett and Nordholm said there are plans in the works for a TNA streaming service for the US and other countries.

* Jarrett says there will be an announcement on a live event in the next 30 days. Regarding touring of India, Jarrett says there will be an announcement soon.

* Jarrett was asked about which past Impact Wrestling star he would like to return. He basically danced around the question and promoted TNA’s Total Access library.

* When asked if Impact Wrestling would work with Global Force Wrestling again, Jeff Jarrett says that is the “multi-million-dollar question.”

* Regarding ever appearing on camera again, Jarrett said he is comfortable with his promoter role for TNA.

* Jeff Jarrett says he is happy for the success of past TNA stars such as AJ Styles, Bobby Roode, and Samoa Joe.