In an interview with Newsweek, Jeff Jarrett and Impact Wrestling President Ed Nordholm spoke about trying to rebuild TNA after the recent troubles the promotion has had. Here are highlights:

Jarrett on TNA’s issues under Dixie Carter last year: “It was a black-eye on the industry. It wasn’t fruitful for anyone—whether you’re a fan of, a wrestler, an employee. It was a really ugly, unfortunate situation. It wasn’t good for the industry.”

Nordholm on Dixie Carter’s not being involved going forward: “The buck has to stop someplace. The reality is the company got into a dire position and she was CEO. There was never any question [she wouldn’t be involved in the day-to-day operations], but not out of any particular animosity. If we’re going to invest…we’re owner-operators, we’re not passive investors. If we’re going to own it, we’re going to own it.”

Nordholm on Carter’s new role: “It’s consultative. She’s a resource to us—she has useful perspective and relationships, so we’ll try to keep those.”

Jarrett on TNA’s strategy starting with their new TV tapings: “Do you know what the definition of insanity is? But we are going to, to use a baseball analogy, hit some singles, doubles and swing for the fences. The effort is going to be there.”

Nordholm on TNA TV in the United States: “Our American television contract expires at the end of this year so sometime [this year] we hope to sort [that] out with Pop TV or, if not them, who is going to be our American partner next year.”