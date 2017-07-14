Wrestling Inc reports that during a media conference call, Jeff Jarrett spoke about taking GFW PPVs on the road, adding another PPV to the lineup and more. Here are highlights:

On moving PPVs out of the Impact Zone: “It has to make financial sense. It goes without saying that, you know, taking Impact on the road several years ago was a financial disaster and so you have to methodically look at every decision and make sure that it makes financial sense.

On touring again: “But you know, we’re going to start with our live events and again, I’ll say put our toe back in the water. We realize that we’re not going to put an event on sale and it’s going to go clean and sellout. Quite frankly, the WWE doesn’t do that for live events. But they’re out there, they’re touring. An organization, publicly traded, been around 50-plus years, so they’re brand awareness in every market they go they don’t have that situation.”

On the re-branding effort: “We’re obviously in a re-branding situation in every sense of the word. And so we’re getting back out in the markets and we’ve got to make the right decisions. That’s why we’re excited to partner with NOAH, partner with AAA, get into these markets.”

On if PPVs will go on the road: “Absolutely we’re looking at taking [pay-per-views on the road]. Not just Bound For Glory, but we’re looking at adding another live pay-per-view to our schedule in 2018.”