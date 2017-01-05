wrestling / News
Jeff Jarrett’s TNA Role Revealed
January 5, 2017 | Posted by
According to prowrestlingsheet.com, Jeff Jarrett’s new role in TNA will be as an Executive Consultant. Jarrett’s return was reported earlier today. Jarrett is already in Orlando working on TV, and he issued the following statement to the site…
“This is a great opportunity for myself and GFW. And, I feel it’s great for the wrestling business.”
EXCLUSIVE pic of Jeff Jarrett & Dutch Mantell backstage at the Impact tapings.
Full story: https://t.co/o5N7vzIvMq pic.twitter.com/NXRmcUbZ1L
— ProWrestlingSheet (@WrestlingSheet) January 5, 2017