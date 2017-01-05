wrestling / News

Jeff Jarrett’s TNA Role Revealed

January 5, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Jeff Jarrett

According to prowrestlingsheet.com, Jeff Jarrett’s new role in TNA will be as an Executive Consultant. Jarrett’s return was reported earlier today. Jarrett is already in Orlando working on TV, and he issued the following statement to the site…

“This is a great opportunity for myself and GFW. And, I feel it’s great for the wrestling business.”

article topics :

Jeff Jarrett, TNA, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading