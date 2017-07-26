– Wrestling Inc asked Jeremy Borash on the recent GFW media call about teaming with Scott Steiner at Slammiversary. The highlights are below:

On working with Scott Steiner in WCW: “I’ve known Scott Steiner for years. Going back to WCW. If I hadn’t known Scott Steiner for years, I would have been petrified with the whole situation. You know back in WCW you know, when I talk about the chaos that was there and kind of the real hostile work environment, he was a big part of that…If you saw [Steiner] walking down the hall, I would usually just walk the other way. I’d do a complete 180 and just find another hallway to go down to. When we toured together, I toured with him several times across Australia, across the UK. We would go on tour buses, he would commandeer the entire back – maybe quarter — of the bus. And he would spread out there and you just didn’t go there. It was like the animal cage. He gets the respect because most people fear him.”

On his working relationship with Steiner: “If you knew him long enough and if he likes you or at least tolerates you, you can work with him. And luckily, over the course of time, we’ve had a good relationship. So working with him was an absolutely pleasure, believe it or not, he contributed an enormous amount to that match, in terms of creativity…So you know, again with Scott, you’re not going to get that with him and everybody but if he likes you and he can do business, he’s a lot of fun and can be a very creative input source. So he was great. To me, he’s one of those guys tomorrow you could give him a Web show where he rants on something and I’d watch it.”