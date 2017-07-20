– Jeremy Borash of Global Force Wrestling took part in a conference call yesterday, (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), here are the highlights…

On The Broken Universe IP: “The day to day was primarily myself and Matt [Hardy],” Borash said. “You know, as far as the IT goes, that’s out (laughs) of my jurisdiction obviously. Impact Wrestling’s, you know, paid my salary to create and help create that stuff, you know, and obviously, that’s for someone else to decide I guess if that’s where it’s going.”

On Getting To Work On The Project: “But, you know, as far as, you know, those guys go, what a pleasure to work with them,” said Borash. “I love them all. I loved working with, you know, such creative guys. And that’s the kind of thing too whether it’s those guys or getting to work with Steiner, getting to work with Joseph Park, you know, you get to work with guys who are really creative and things start to happen and you gel. You know, nothing’s better in a good brainstorming idea over a couple of beers after a show,” said Borash. “That’s usually when most of it gets done.”