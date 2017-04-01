– Hannibal TV recently interviewed TNA producer and announcer Jeremy Borash. Below are some highlights.

Borash on TNA’s new management: “The company is kind of a different structure now. Now we’re expanding in ways I didn’t think was possible. In the last two weeks I’ve been to Mexico for AAA. I’ve been to Mexico for The Crash. Just went over to England for The World of Sport announcement. So we’re kind of working with a lot of different promotions. It’s a different philosophy which the more I find out the big picture of everything the more excited I am about it.”

Borash on the Hardy Deletion videos: “There were chances taken. A lot of the stuff probably not legal in many jurisdictions, but we did it. I just got back in Mexico and I was flying the drone in Mexico. No rules. I’m flying it through cities. I mean no rules at all. I loved it.”