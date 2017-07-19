– Jeremy Borash recently spoke with wrestlezone.com, and was asked about doing more work in the Broken Universe, and revealed some concerns over legal issues from shooting with the Hardys…

No. We did something at Slammiversary that was just Joseph Parks, Scott Steiner and Josh Matthews and I thought it was pretty entertaining. It’s more of a way I like to shoot television. I’ve done short movies, I’ve done short videos and it’s just sort of the same thing. It’s a meta style with very specific locations and I use very specific kinds of cameras. I don’t let a lot of people in on that because it’s got a very distinct look. Anyone who does that for a living can kind of figure it out I think. It’s a presentation and a style. One thing that I think is important is that you’ve got to be different. The thing about other wrestling programs is that it all looks the same and sounds the same. That has it’s pluses and minuses. Being able to do the kind of things we do… I like to shoot “run and gun”. I don’t like to ask for a lot of clearances. I ask for forgiveness a lot of times. The biggest legal issues I am concerned about in terms of the Hardy stuff is just the statute of limitations. I don’t want to be in court explaining why we broke into a zoo and fought a kangaroo. I don’t want to be in a court explaining why we are shooting fireworks off of FAA licensed aerial machines. (Laughs) I am just going to lay low on that. I don’t think a lot of stuff we did was above the law in North Carolina. I didn’t quite read the rules. I know we just liked to do a lot of “run and gun” stuff.