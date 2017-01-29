– During his interview with Cerrito Live where he confirmed that he had signed a new WWE deal, Jerry Lawler recalled his cardiac arrest in 2012. Lawler remembered his match with Randy Orton against CM Punk and Dolph Ziggler on September 10th of that year and said he believes that match, specifically Ziggler’s elbow drops, led to the health scare.

“Oh my gosh, I’ve said it a million times. I really feel like that that match with Dolph Ziggler led to the cardiac arrest,” Lawler said. “I honestly believe that…I remember so distinctly the main thing that I remember about that night, I don’t remember the cardia arrest or anything, but I remember being back over at the desk and I remember looking up. I see Kane and Daniel Bryan in a match and then, the next thing I know, I open my eyes again and I’m in a hospital bed. But I do remember, during the match, Dolph Ziggler was jumping as high in the air as he could and coming down with those big elbow drops across my chest and I think he did 10. I think he did 10 in a row. And I remember at about the number five, I just thought to myself, ‘damn, whatever happened to the days where we’d do this and not kill each other?’ That was my exact thought sitting there. I remember having that exact thought. I’m thinking, ‘this freakin’ guy is killing me with these things, right?’ and sure enough, he did!”

You can listen to the full interview here.