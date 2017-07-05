– During the latest edition of his podcast, defends retweeting Donald Trump’s video over the weekend and more. Here are the highlights…

On Wale’s off-script reference: “You say Vince [McMahon] would have not been pleased, but I’m sure that’s not what would have been something that they told him to say or been scripted. Once again, that was one of the things that Vince used to always say: It’s live TV; nothing can go wrong. Because of that, anything can happen on live TV.“

Defending his retweet of Donald Trump: “Not as much negative reaction as I thought I was going to get. To me, it was pretty cool, no matter who the President is. It’s the President of the United States and they put out a tweet and you’re in it. I mean, c’mon! There’s not many people that can say that happened to them, so I just thought it was cool. Everyone just needs to lighten up. That was a funny tweet. You gotta admit, whether you like Donald Trump or whatever, it was the President of the United States putting out a funny tweet. Lighten up. What is wrong with that?”