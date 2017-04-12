– During the recent edition of his podcast, Jerry Lawler shared his opinion on JBL. Here is what he had to say…

Lawler’s Thoughts on JBL: “I’m a JBL fan. Here’s the thing about JBL; you have to know the guy. And if you don’t get an opportunity to really know JBL, you can be offended. JBL is a funny guy. He’s a big guy. He’s boisterous. He comes across as, sometimes, crude and loud. But you gotta know him. That’s just JBL. He’s the same guy on commentary as he is in catering.”

Does He Think JBL Will Lose His Job?: “I don’t [think so], but hey, that’s my opinion. I don’t think he will, not over something like this.”