– Jerry Lawler appeared on the Cerrito Live podcast and talked about returning for the Royal Rumble. Some highlights are below:

On his participation at the Rumble: “I’ll be calling the Royal Rumble, the 30th anniversary of the Royal Rumble. And, yeah, I mean, what’s a Royal Rumble without some royalty added to it? So I thought it was pretty exciting to get to do that again. It’s going to be me, Michael Cole, and Corey Graves and it should be a lot of fun And I’m also going to be doing, I’m also going to do, I guess they have a two-hour pre-show now for the Royal Rumble. I’m going to do an hour of that as well and then do the Royal Rumble match itself.”

On who he thinks will win: “You would think that with both Goldberg and Brock Lesnar being in the Rumble that it would come down to those two and something really big happens at the end to setup [a WrestleMania bout]. But I don’t think their match at WrestleMania if that’s what’s going to happen. I don’t think that needs any more setup. It’s setup enough, so I’m not going to pick either one of those guys. Man, oh man, Undertaker. Wow, I’ll tell you what I think to me, and this is just me talking as a fan. I almost wish something would happen, so that the match at WrestleMania would turn out to be a triple threat match between Undertaker, Lesnar, and Goldberg. Yeah, that would be cool. That’s my fan thinking right there. Do you know what I’m going to do? I’m going to predict that it will be, I say it will either be Undertaker to win the Royal Rumble or a surprise entrant, somebody that hasn’t been announced yet.”